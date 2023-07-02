Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

SON stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

