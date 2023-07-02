International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $752,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.54 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

