International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

