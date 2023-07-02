Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,507 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,660,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.10 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

