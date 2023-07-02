Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 316 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $38.88 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.