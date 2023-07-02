Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $88,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

