Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 73 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.