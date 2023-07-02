5,400 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPN opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.61. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

