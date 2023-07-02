Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $313,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

