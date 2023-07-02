Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$4.78–$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.60 billion-$23.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.83 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.78)-($4.29) EPS.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rite Aid by 42.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

