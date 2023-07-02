2,660 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.