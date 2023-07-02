Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $175.15 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $175.15 million and $7.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,520.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00360723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.00983667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.00538814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00066591 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00162080 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,440,235,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,417,935,024 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

