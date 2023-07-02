SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.89 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 8.9 %

SGH stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock valued at $847,394. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 373.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 146.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

