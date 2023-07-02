Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,876,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

