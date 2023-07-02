Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 158 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

