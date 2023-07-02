Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

