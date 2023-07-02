Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $166.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

