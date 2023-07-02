Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,346 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

