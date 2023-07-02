Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.