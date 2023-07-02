New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 326.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,976 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

