Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMTFree Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.