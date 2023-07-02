Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

