Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.20 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

