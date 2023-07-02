Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $211.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

