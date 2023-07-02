Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $174.20 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

