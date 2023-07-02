Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 323.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,663 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

