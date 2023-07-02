Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 42,367 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 323.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

