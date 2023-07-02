Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,161 shares of company stock worth $45,379,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

