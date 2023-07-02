Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 75,710 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.11% of DT Midstream worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $45,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,565,000 after buying an additional 513,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $49.57 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

