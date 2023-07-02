Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 110 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $455.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

