Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 131,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.17 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

