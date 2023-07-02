Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 28,530 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.14% of American States Water worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 28.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

American States Water Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.