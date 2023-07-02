Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.93 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

BX stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

