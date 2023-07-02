Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 343.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 53,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $63.65 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

