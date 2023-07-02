Kadena Self Reported Market Cap Hits $142.13 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $142.13 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,730,545 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

