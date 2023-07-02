Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $955.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $925.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $624.85 and a 52-week high of $964.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

