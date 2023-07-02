Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.09 and its 200-day moving average is $290.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

