Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.