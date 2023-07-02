Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

