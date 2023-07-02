OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 163 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

