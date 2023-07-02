Marcum Wealth LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.