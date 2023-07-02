Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 344.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $381.47 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.29.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.