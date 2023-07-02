Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.