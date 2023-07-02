Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

