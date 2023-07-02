OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.