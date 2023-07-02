Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 339,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,407,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

