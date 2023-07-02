Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.