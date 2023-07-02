AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $192.43 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

