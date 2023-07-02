Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.04 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

