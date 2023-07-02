Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

