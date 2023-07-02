OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $70.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

